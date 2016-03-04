REFILE-Families of missing MH370 passengers sue airline as deadline nears

(Changes typographical error in para 5 to read "She said")
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 The families of 12
passengers aboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 filed
suits against the airline on Friday before a two-year deadline
for legal action expires.
MH370 disappeared en route to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with
239 passengers and crew on board.
Multiple suits have been filed in the United States,
Australian, Chinese and Malaysian courts in the past few weeks
and more are expected as the deadline approaches on Tuesday.
Family members of two Ukrainian passengers filed suits in
the Malaysian High Court against Malaysia Airlines (MAS). The
families of a Russian, a Chinese and eight Malaysian passengers
are suing the Malaysian government, the airline, the Civil
Aviation Department director-general and the Malaysian air
force.
Sangeet Kaur Deo, a lawyer for the Russian, Chinese and
Malaysian families, said they were seeking unspecified damages
for negligence, breach of contract and breach of statutory duty.
She said even though the plane had not been found, the
passengers and crew were presumed to be dead.
"I think a lot of families were trying to negotiate
settlements but nothing reasonable has been forthcoming from
MAS. And for that reason, to secure their legal rights, they've
all decided to file before Tuesday," Sangeet Kaur told reporters
after the hearing.
A wing part recovered from Reunion island off Madagascar
last year is the only debris from MH370 that has been found, but
it offers little clues over what actually happened to the plane.
This week, a piece of debris found off the southeast African
coast was sent to Australia for testing.
The High Court on Friday also heard a bid by the Malaysian
government and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) to strike out a
suit filed by two teenage children of two passengers.
In their application, the government and MAB argued that it
has no liability in relation to MH370 as it was set up eight
months after the plane disappeared.
MAS transferred all its assets and operations to MAB last
year as part of a restructuring exercise. Families now fear that
they will not be able to receive any damages or compensation
from MAS.
Apart from Malaysian government bodies, MAS and MAB, the
family suits have also named Malaysia Airlines' insurance
provider, Allianz, and Boeing, the aircraft's
manufacturer, as potential defendants.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie)