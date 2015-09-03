France says wing part found on Reunion island definitely from MH370

PARIS, Sept 3 The piece of wing found on the
shore of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean has been formally
identified as part of the wreckage of Malaysian Airlines flight
MH370, the Paris prosecutor said on Thursday.
The part, known as a flaperon, was found on the shore of the
French-governed island on July 29 and Malaysian authorities have
said paint colour and maintenance-record matches proved it came
from the missing Boeing 777 aircraft.
The French prosecutor, who had until Thursday's statement
been more cautious on its provenance, said a technician from
Airbus Defense and Space (ADS-SAU) in Spain, which had made the
part for Boeing, had formally identified one of three numbers
found on the flaperon as being the serial number of the MH370
Boeing 777.
"It is therefore possible to confirm with certainty that the
flaperon found on Reunion island on July 29, 2015 corresponds to
the one from flight MH370," the prosecutor said in a statement.
The plane disappeared in March last year en route from Kuala
Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board, most of
them Chinese.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)