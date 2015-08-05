UPDATE 3-Malaysia confirms wing part is from missing Malaysian jet

(updates after Razak confirmation)
By Morade Azzouz
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 6 Malaysia confirmed early on
Thursday that a piece of a wing washed up on an Indian Ocean
island beach last week was from the Malaysian Airlines jet
MH370, the first trace of the plane found since it vanished last
year with 239 people on board.
"Today, 515 days since the plane disappeared, it is with a
heavy heart that I must tell you that an international team of
experts have conclusively confirmed that the aircraft debris
found on Reunion Island is indeed from MH370," Prime Minister
Najib Razak said in an early morning televised statement.
The announcement, by providing clear evidence that the plane
crashed in the ocean, closes one chapter in one of the biggest
mysteries in aviation history, but still leaves unanswered
questions about precisely why it disappeared.
"Malaysia Airlines would like to sincerely convey our
deepest sorrow to the families and friends of the passengers
onboard Flight MH370 on the news that the flaperon found on
Reunion Island on 29 July was indeed from Flight MH370," the
airline said in a statement issued as soon as the prime minister
had spoken.
"This is indeed a major breakthrough for us in resolving the
disappearance of MH370. We expect and hope that there would be
more objects to be found which would be able to help resolve
this mystery," it said.
The airline's priority would be to update families and
cooperate with authorities "on the investigation and recovery of
this tragic accident", it added.
International crash experts had been examining the wing part
found on France's Indian Ocean island of Reunion last week.
A statement from a French prosecutor involved in the case
said there would be a news conference "on the subject of the
disappearance of the Boeing MH370" at 1800 GMT in Paris, where
it was still Wednesday evening.
The examination of the part is being carried out under the
direction of a judge at an aeronautical test facility run by the
French military at Balma, a suburb of the southwestern city of
Toulouse, and witnessed by Malaysian officials.
Officials from the United States and manufacturer Boeing
were also on hand to advise whether the piece can be tied
to Flight MH370, which went missing on March 8 last year while
en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Boeing declined to
comment.
The airliner is believed to have crashed in the southern
Indian Ocean, about 3,700 km (2,300 miles) from Reunion.
The Balma test centre specialises in metal analysis and is
equipped with a scanning electron microscope capable of 100,000
times magnification. It was used to store and analyse debris
from an Air France jet which crashed in the Atlantic in 2009.
The Boeing 777 was minutes into its scheduled flight when it
disappeared from civil radars. Investigators believe that
someone deliberately switched off the aircraft's transponder,
diverted it thousands of miles off course, and deliberately
crashed into the ocean off Australia.
In January, Malaysia Airlines officially declared the
disappearance an accident, clearing the way for the carrier to
pay compensation to relatives while the search goes on.
A $90 million hunt along a rugged 60,000 sq km patch of sea
floor 1,600 km (1,000 miles) west of the Australian city of
Perth has yielded nothing.
The search has being extended to another 60,000 sq km
(23,000 sq miles) and Malaysian and Australian authorities say
this will cover 95 percent of MH370's flight path.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Siva Govindasamy, Praveen
Menon, Emmanuel Jarry and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by
Peter Graff)