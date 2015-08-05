Malaysia confirms plane debris is from Flight MH370

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 6 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak confirmed on early on Thursday that a Boeing 777
wing segment discovered in the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is
from the missing Flight MH370, the first real breakthrough in
the search for the plane that disappeared 17 months ago.
"The international team of experts have conclusively
confirmed that the aircraft debris found on Reunion Island is
indeed from MH370," Najib said in a televised statement.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in
March last year enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239
passengers and crew on board.
