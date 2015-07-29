Too early to say if debris in Reunion is from MH370 flight-police

PARIS, July 29 Debris that is probably from a
plane has washed up on Reunion island off the east coast of
Africa, but it is premature to suggest that it might be from the
missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, believed to have crashed
in the Indian Ocean, a local official told Reuters on Wednesday.
"People are getting ahead of themselves over this," Eric
Chesneau, an officer in the air transport police of the French
Indian Ocean territory, said in response to speculation on
social media. "It is more than likely plane debris, (but) we
don't know what exact part it may be."
No trace has been found of the Boeing 777, which
disappeared in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew
from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing, in what has become one of
the greatest mysteries in aviation history. Most of the
passengers were Chinese.
Search efforts led by Australia have focused on a broad
expanse of the southern Indian Ocean.
Neither the French civil aviation authority DGAC nor the
BEA, the agency responsible for investigating aviation
accidents, were immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
Andrew Callus and Kevin Liffey)