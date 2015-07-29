UPDATE 1-Authorities examine plane debris found off Africa, caution over links to MH370

(Adds details throughout, background)
PARIS/SYDNEY, July 30 France's air crash
investigation agency is studying a piece of plane debris found
on Reunion Island off the east coast of Africa but it was too
early to say if it came from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH370, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The BEA spokesman said the part had not been identified.
Aviation experts said that based on photographs of the debris it
appeared to be a wing flap.
No trace has been found of MH370, which disappeared in March
last year carrying 239 passengers and crew from Kuala Lumpur,
bound for Beijing, in what has become one of the greatest
mysteries in aviation history. Most of the passengers were
Chinese.
Search efforts for the Boeing 777, led by Australia,
have focused on a broad expanse of the southern Indian Ocean off
Australia.
"At this point in time, the BEA is studying the information
on the airplane part found in La Reunion, in coordination with
our Malaysian and Australian colleagues, and with the judicial
authorities," the BEA spokesman said in an email.
"The part has not yet been identified and it is not possible
at this hour to ascertain whether the part is from a B777 and/or
from MH370."
The Associated Press reported late on Wednesday that a U.S.
official had said investigators have a "high degree of
confidence" that debris found in the Indian Ocean is from a
Boeing 777.
Reunion Island is French Indian Ocean territory.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said it was
working with Boeing.
"We've received some pictures of the item and we are having
them assessed by the manufacturers as to what they may be," ATSB
spokesman Joe Hattley told Australian Associated Press.
Boeing said it would not comment on the photos.
The BBC quoted an aviation security expert who said the part
had "incredible similarities" to a wing flap from a Boeing 777.
But the BBC also noted that there had been other crashes
much closer to the island. The part is roughly 2-2.5 metres in
length, according to pictures of the debris.
A local official on Reunion cautioned about rushing to
conclusions.
"People are getting ahead of themselves over this," Eric
Chesneau, an officer in the air transport police, told Reuters
in response to speculation on social media. "It is more than
likely plane debris, (but) we don't know what exact part it may
be."
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Emmanuel Jarry and Matthias Blamont
in PARIS, Lincoln Feast in SYDNEY and Alwyn Scott in NEW YORK;
Writing by Dean Yates; Editing by Toni Reinhold)