Malaysia sends team to see if Reunion debris is from MH370 flight

UNITED NATIONS, July 29 Malaysia said on
Wednesday it has sent a team to Reunion Island off the east
coast of Africa to determine whether washed-up debris may be
from the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 that is believed
to have crashed in the Indian Ocean last year.
Eric Chesneau, an officer in the air transport police of the
French Indian Ocean territory Reunion, told Reuters that it was
"more than likely plane debris" that had washed up, but further
inspection was needed.
No trace has been found of the Boeing 777, which disappeared
in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew from Kuala
Lumpur, bound for Beijing. Most of the passengers were Chinese.
"I have sent a team to verify the wreckage ... we hope that
it can identify (the wreckage) as soon as possible," said
Malaysia's Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai during a visit to
the United Nations in New York.
MH370 vanished from radar screens shortly after taking off
from Kuala Lumpur. Investigators believe it was flown thousands
of miles (kilometers) off course before crashing. Its
disappearance has become one of the biggest mysteries in
aviation history.
Search efforts led by Australia have focused on a broad
expanse of the southern Indian Ocean.
Neither the French civil aviation authority DGAC nor the
BEA, the agency responsible for investigating aviation
accidents, were immediately available for comment.
Liow was at the United Nations for a Security Council vote
on a draft resolution that would have set up an international
tribunal to prosecute those suspected of downing Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17 last year in eastern Ukraine. Russia vetoed
the proposal, saying it was premature.
