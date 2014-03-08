CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Malaysia Airlines denies crash report, says plane still missing

(Corrects number of Indonesians, Indians onboard after airline
issued new breakdown of nationalities)
* Malaysia Airlines flight loses contact between 1-2 hours
after takeoff
* Flight failed to check in as scheduled in Vietnamese
airspace
* Kuala Lumpur-Beijing flight carrying 227 passengers and 12
crew
* Malaysia, Vietnam and China helping in search efforts
By Stuart Grudgings and Nguyen Phuong Linh
KUALA LUMPUR/HANOI, March 8 A Malaysia Airlines
flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew went
missing over the South China Sea on Saturday, presumed crashed,
as ships from countries closest to its flight path scoured a
large search area for any wreckage.
Vietnamese state media, quoting a senior naval official, had
reported that the Boeing 777-200ER flight from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing had crashed off south Vietnam, but Malaysia's transport
minister later denied any crash scene had been identified.
"We are doing everything in our power to locate the plane.
We are doing everything we can to ensure every possible angle
has been addressed," Transport Minister Hishamuddin Hussein told
reporters near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
"We are looking for accurate information from the Malaysian
military. They are waiting for information from the Vietnamese
side," he said.
Vietnam's state-run Tuoi Tre news also quoted Admiral Ngo
Van Phat as qualifying his earlier remarks about a crash site
having been identified, saying he had been referring to a
presumed crash site beneath the plane's flight path using
information supplied by Malaysia.
A crash, if confirmed, would mark the U.S.-built Boeing
777-200ER airliner's deadliest incident since entering
service 19 years ago.
The plane disappeared without giving a distress signal - a
chilling echo of an Air France flight that crashed into the
South Atlantic on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people on board.
It vanished for hours without issuing a distress call.
VANISHED AFTER REACHING 35,000 FEET
Flight MH370, operating a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, last
had contact with air traffic controllers 120 nautical miles off
the east coast of the Malaysian town of Kota Bharu, Malaysia
Airlines chief executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said in a statement
read to an earlier news conference in Kuala Lumpur.
Flight tracking website flightaware.com showed the plane
flew northeast over Malaysia after takeoff and climbed to an
altitude of 35,000 feet. The flight vanished from the website's
tracking records a minute later while it was still climbing.
Malaysia and Vietnam were conducting a joint search and
rescue, he said but gave no details. China and the Philippines
have sent ships to the South China Sea to help in any search and
rescue.
"We are extremely worried," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
told reporters in Beijing before the initial Vietnamese report
that the plane had crashed. "The news is very disturbing. We
hope everyone on the plane is safe."
The flight left Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (1621 GMT Friday)
but no trace had been found of the plane more than eight hours
after it was due to land in the Chinese capital at 6.30 a.m.
(2230 GMT Friday) the same day.
"We deeply regret that we have lost all contacts with flight
MH370," Jauhari said.
The airline said people from at least 14 nationalities were
among the 227 passengers - at least 152 Chinese, 38 Malaysians,
seven Indonesians, six Australians, five Indians, four French
and three Americans. Two infants were on board.
If it is confirmed that the plane has crashed, the loss
would mark the second fatal accident involving a Boeing 777 in
less than a year and by far the worst since the jet entered
service in 1995.
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777-200ER crash-landed in San
Francisco in July 2013, killing three passengers and injuring
more than 180.
Boeing said it was aware of reports that the Malaysia
Airlines plane was missing and was monitoring the situation but
had no further comment. The flight was operating as a China
Southern Airlines codeshare.
An official at the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam
(CAAV) said the plane had failed to check in as scheduled at
1721 GMT while it was flying over the sea between Malaysia and
Ho Chi Minh city.
