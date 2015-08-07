WRAPUP 3-Angry Chinese families seek answers about missing Malaysian plane

(Recasts with Chinese protests, paragraphs 1, 4-12)
By Trinna Leong and Michael Martina
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING, Aug 7 Angry relatives of
Chinese passengers aboard a Malaysia Airlines plane missing for
more than a year clashed with police in Beijing on Friday as
French officials extended the search for debris on remote Indian
Ocean island beaches.
Investigators on the French-governed island of Reunion have
collected a piece of wing that Malaysia has said came from
Flight MH370, the first real clue in one of the greatest
mysteries in aviation history.
MH370, a Boeing 777, disappeared on March 8, 2014, en
route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew
on board, most of them Chinese.
The discovery of the piece of wing, known as a flaperon, on
a Reunion beach was the first piece of direct evidence that the
plane had crashed into the sea but distraught family members in
China said they wanted clearer answers and have accused Malaysia
of withholding information.
About 50 family members staged a noisy protest near the
Malaysian embassy in Beijing and scuffled briefly with police
who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy.
"Malaysia, find the passengers," the protesters chanted.
Some carried signs that said: "Malaysia hides the truth,
Malaysia delays the search".
One woman whose daughter was on board demanded answers.
"I want to know what on earth happened to MH370. I want the
government to provide something reliable, an adequate and
convincing argument to convince us because it's been more than
500 days," said the woman, who asked not to be identified.
Others pointed to discrepancies in information released by
Malaysian and French authorities after the barnacle-covered
piece of wing was flown to mainland France for investigation.
Malaysia said on Thursday paint colour and a maintenance
seal were matches for MH370, although French authorities have
stopped short of declaring a definitive match.
'LOOKING FOR ANSWERS'
The protesters in Beijing said they had gone to the embassy
to seek a meeting with Malaysian officials.
"We request that the Malaysian government give us an
explanation for this," said Cheng Liping, whose husband was on
board MH370, referring to the discrepancy.
"No one from the Malaysian government has made an
appearance."
Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said he
understood relatives wanted to know what had happened to their
loved ones.
"They're anxious, and we're also looking for answers," Liow
told Reuters.
Reunion is about 3,700 km (2,300 miles) west of the primary
search area off the southwest coast of Australia and Liow said
he would seek expert advice before asking Australia, which is
leading the underwater search, to modify its efforts to find
where the plane went down.
Investigators believe that someone may have deliberately
switched off the aircraft's transponder, diverted it off course
over the Indian Ocean and deliberately crashed into the sea.
France said it was ramping up its search along the coast of
Reunion after additional debris, including a plane window and
aluminium foil were found. None of the new debris appeared to
have come from MH370, a spokesman for Australian Deputy Prime
Minister Warren Truss said.
The French decision to devote additional planes,
helicopters, patrol boats to the area came as Malaysia appealed
to Mauritius and Madagascar, near Reunion, to help widen the
search.
An initial search of a 60,000 sq km (23,000 sq miles) patch
of sea floor has been extended to another 60,000 sq km but
Australia has not been asked to extend its search area, Truss'
spokesman said.
Brian Alexander, a lawyer with U.S. firm Kreindler &
Kreindler LLC, which represents 48 families of MH370 passengers
from around the world, said the flaperon alone would be unlikely
to present enough evidence to inform a legal case about the
cause of the crash.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort, Jane Wardell and Matt
Siegel in SYDNEY, Tim Hepher in PARIS, Siva Govindasamy in
SINGAPORE, Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR and Joseph Campbell,
Natalie Thomas in BEIJING; Editing by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel)