Possible Malaysian plane debris found on Australian coast

PERTH, Australia, April 23 Unidentified material
washed up on the Australian coastline is being investigated for
possible links to a Malaysian jetliner that disappeared more
than seven weeks ago with 239 people on board, the Australian
authorities said on Wednesday.
Australian police have secured the material, found 10 km (6
miles) east of the town of Augusta at the southern tip of
Western Australia state, the Joint Agency Coordination Centre
said in a statement.
The material, no description of which was given, is the
first report of suspected debris in weeks and the first lead
since April 4, when authorities detected what they believed
might have been a signal from the Malaysia Airlines
plane's black box recorder.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ron Popeski)