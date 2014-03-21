Australia says possible debris from Malaysian jet may have sunk

SYDNEY, March 21 Australian Deputy Prime
Minister Warren Truss said on Friday objects spotted on
satellite images that sparked an international hunt in the
remote southern Indian Ocean for Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370 may have sunk.
The satellite images were taken on March 16.
"Something that was floating on the sea that long ago may no
longer be floating," he told reporters in Perth. "It may have
slipped to the bottom."
Truss said the search continued in treacherous seas in an
area some 2,500 km (1,500 miles) southwest of Perth, and
Australian, New Zealand and U.S. aircraft would be joined by
Chinese and Japanese planes over the weekend.
