Australia transport safety chief says beach debris not from MH370 -ABC Radio

MELBOURNE, April 24 Australia's transport safety chief said on Thursday he was confident that debris picked up on a Western Australian beach this week had not come from the missing Malaysian Airlines flight 370.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Martin Dolan told Australian Broadcasting Corp Radio that he was looking at detailed photographs of the debris taken by the police.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)
