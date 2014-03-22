China says suspicious object 120 km from possible debris announced by Australia-Xinhua

BRIEF-Principal financial Group says as of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403 bln for Principal Global Investors
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
BEIJING, March 22 A suspicious object spotted by a Chinese satellite was floating 120 km (72 miles) from possible debris announced by Australia in the search for a missing Malaysian jet, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
"The location of the suspicious object is along the southern corridor missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 might have taken," it said, adding the object was spotted on March 18, two days after the satellite image announced by Australia. (Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson in the wake of their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions continued to fuel investor caution.