China says suspicious object 120 km from possible debris announced by Australia-Xinhua

BEIJING, March 22 A suspicious object spotted by a Chinese satellite was floating 120 km (72 miles) from possible debris announced by Australia in the search for a missing Malaysian jet, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

"The location of the suspicious object is along the southern corridor missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 might have taken," it said, adding the object was spotted on March 18, two days after the satellite image announced by Australia. (Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alex Richardson)