RPT-Two years on, MH370 families say search for missing jet must continue

By Rozanna Latiff
KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 The families of passengers
lost aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 say the two-year
search for the missing aircraft must go on beyond a June
deadline, as new hope emerged last week of resolving the
aviation mystery.
Debris found off the African coast rekindled hope for many,
prompting relatives like Grace Subathirai Nathan to demand
investigators go back over mistakes made early on.
"A lot of it was based on calculations that had never been
used before, where there's room for human error," Nathan said in
an interview. Nathan's mother, Anne Daisy, was on board when
MH370 disappeared on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on
March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew on board.
Some 120,000 sq km (46,300 sq mi) of the sea floor is being
scoured at an estimated cost of about A$170 million ($124.17
million). But no trace of the missing Boeing 777 has been
found except for a wing part, known as a flaperon, which
surfaced on Reunion island off Madagascar last July.
Australia said in August that initial drift models of where
debris from the jet might first wash up had incorrectly
identified Indonesia as the most likely location.
"If that could be wrong, what else could be wrong?" Nathan,
a 28-year-old lawyer, said.
A meeting set for June between Australia, Malaysia, and
China will determine whether to extend the search.
But families are calling for the search to continue after
the discovery last week of a white, metre-long chunk of metal
suspected to be from MH370 off the coast of Mozambique. Just as
they prepare to mark the two-year anniversary of the jet's
disappearance, the relatives are asking for efforts to focus on
the southeast African coast.
Voice370, a support group for MH370 next-of-kin, said last
week in a statement that the claims of funds drying up was
"unacceptable" as a reason for ending the investigation, which
they say could benefit the broader industry and increase safety.
BACK TO DRAWING BOARD
On Sunday, scores of family and friends of those on board
the plane gathered at a mall in Kuala Lumpur in a memorial
seeking to "re-investigate, re-evaluate, re-start" the search.
Accompanied by poignant musical and dance performances, the
next-of-kin made an impassioned plea for search efforts to
continue until the plane is found.
"They can stop the search, but where do we stop the feeling
of loss? We want them to try, if possible, to continue searching
for MH370," said Jacquita Gonzales, the wife of MH370 in-flight
supervisor Patrick Gomes.
MH370 vanished from radar screens shortly after taking off
from Kuala Lumpur, and investigators believe it was flown
thousands of miles off course before eventually crashing into
the ocean off Australia.
A 584-page interim report into the disappearance of the
Boeing 777-200ER released on the first anniversary provided
details on how radars tracked the plane going off course and
issues concerning the battery of the flight data recorder's
underwater locator beacon.
However, it did not identify a definitive cause for the
disappearance, adding there was nothing suspicious in the
financial, medical or personal histories of pilots or crew.
The next interim report will be released on Tuesday.
"It is definitely their duty to continue to investigate this
case, because until now they have not made any substantial
progress," said Beijing resident Steve Wang, whose mother was on
the flight.
