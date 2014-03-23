版本:
French satellites reveal possible debris from Malaysia plane

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 French satellites have spotted "potential objects" in the southern search area for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet, Malaysia said on Sunday.

"This morning, Malaysia received new satellite images from the French authorities," Malaysia's transport ministry said in a statement. "Malaysia immediately relayed these images to the Australian rescue co-ordination centre."

The ministry did not give any other details on the satellite images. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Nick Macfie)
