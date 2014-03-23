French satellites reveal possible debris from Malaysia plane

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 French satellites have
spotted "potential objects" in the southern search area for the
missing Malaysia Airlines jet, Malaysia said on
Sunday.
"This morning, Malaysia received new satellite images from
the French authorities," Malaysia's transport ministry said in a
statement. "Malaysia immediately relayed these images to the
Australian rescue co-ordination centre."
The ministry did not give any other details on the satellite
images.
