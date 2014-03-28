Geopolitical games handicap Malaysia jet hunt

* No regional defence structure to coordinate operations
* National rivalry, suspicions bedevil search
* In volatile region, few want to share radar data
* China reveals growing military capabilities
By Peter Apps and Tim Hepher
March 28 The search for flight MH370, the
Malaysian Airlines jetliner that vanished over the South China
Sea on March 8, has involved more than two dozen countries and
60 aircraft and ships but been bedevilled by regional rivalries.
While Malaysia has been accused of a muddled response and
poor communications, China has showcased its growing military
clout and reach, while some involved in the operation say other
countries have dragged their feet on disclosing details that
might give away sensitive defence data.
Several countries in the region, including China, Malaysia,
Indonesia and the Philippines, are engaged in a series of
territorial disputes in the South China Seas, with control of
shipping lanes, fishing and potential hydrocarbon reserves at
stake.
With the United States playing a relatively muted role in
the sort of exercise that until recently it would have
dominated, experts and officials say there was no real central
coordination until the search for the plane was confined to the
southern Indian Ocean, when Australia largely took charge.
Part of the problem is that Asia has no NATO-style regional
defence structure, though several countries have formal
alliances with the United States. Commonwealth members Malaysia,
Singapore, New Zealand and Australia also have an arrangement
with Britain to discuss defence matters in times of crisis.
"There is ... a pressing need for regional security
structures to take a few leaps forward," said air Vice Marshal
Michael Harwood, a retired RAF pilot and former British defence
attache in Washington DC.
The risk, he said, was that the search instead became seen a
national "test of manhood" and driver of rivalry. Already,
several governments have been openly competing in announcing
findings and satellite images.
The jet, which disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing, was last officially detected hundreds of miles off
course on the wrong side of the Malaysian peninsula.
As mystery deepened over the fate of the Boeing 777 and its
239 passengers and crew, most of them Chinese, it became clear
that highly classified military technology might hold the key.
But the investigation became deadlocked over the reluctance
of others to share sensitive data, a reticence that appeared to
harden as the search area widened.
"This is turning into a spy novel," said an envoy from a
Southeast Asian country, noting it was turning attention to
areas and techniques few countries liked to publicly discuss.
CHINESE CLOUT
With five Chinese ships heading to a new search area in the
Indian Ocean on Friday, experts say China is revealing military
capabilities it lacked just a handful of years ago.
Chinese officials have also spoken of the growing number of
satellites it has put to the task, a sensitive topic nations
rarely disclose.
"A decade ago, China wouldn't even have been in this game at
all," says Christopher Harmer, a former U.S. naval aviator and
search-and-rescue pilot, now senior fellow at the Institute for
the Study of War in Washington DC. "It really shows how far they
have come, much, much faster than most people expected."
Ultimately, the only country with the technical resources to
recover the plane - or at least its black box recorder, which
could lie in water several miles deep - may be the United
States. Its deep-sea vehicles ultimately hauled up the wreckage
of Air France 447 after its 2009 crash into a remote region of
the South Atlantic.
So far, Washington has sent two Poseidon maritime
reconnaissance aircraft to the southern Indian Ocean search as
well as an underwater drone and its Towed Pinger Locator,
specifically designed to detect the signals from black boxes.
The locator will be fitted to an Australian ship.
RADAR POKER
While Kuala Lumpur has been forced to reveal some of the
limits and ranges of its air defences, the reluctance of
Malaysia's neighbours to release sensitive radar data may have
obstructed the investigation for days.
At an ambassadorial meeting in the ad hoc crisis centre at
an airport hotel on March 16, Malaysia formally appealed to
countries on the jet's possible path for help, but in part met
with polite stonewalling, two people close to the talks said.
Some countries asked Malaysia to put its request in writing,
triggering a flurry of diplomatic notes and high-level contacts.
"It became a game of poker in which Malaysia handed out the
cards at the table but couldn't force others to show their
hand," a person from another country involved in the talks said.
It was not until a week later that Malaysia announced a list
of nations that had checked their archives.
Beijing, meanwhile, was dramatically upping its game.
Its ability to deploy forces deep into the southern
hemisphere is particularly striking. Beijing has sent several
deployments into southern waters in recent months, including
warship visits to New Zealand and South America, while its
icebreaker "Snow Dragon" helped rescue personnel from a trapped
Russian icebreaker in the Antarctic late last year.
"China are deploying because that's what great powers do,
and there must be a political expectation for them to (do so),"
said one former Western military officer. "How well they do it,
only the USA will currently know (through surveillance and
signals intelligence), and time will tell."
As in the northern Indian Ocean, where Chinese forces
operate alongside other nations to combat Somali piracy, current
and former officials say all sides are almost certainly quietly
spying on and monitoring each other at the same time.
Military secrets, meanwhile, remain the last thing on the
minds of those still hoping for news of missing relatives.
"I don't care about the secrets. I just want my son to
return," Liu Guiqiu, mother of missing passenger Li Le, told
China Central Television.
(Reporting by Peter Apps in London and Tim Hepher in Paris;
Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Will
Waterman)