Malaysia Airlines plans aircraft orders as part of turnaround plan

* MAS waiting for govt approval to order up to 100 aircraft
from Boeing, Airbus
* New aircraft to help lower costs, carry more passengers
and boost competitiveness
* MAS keen to start taking delivery of new planes in 2016
* Airline made $104.23 mln net loss in Oct-Dec 2013, its
fourth consecutive quarterly loss
By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Loss-making Malaysia Airlines
is waiting for government approval to place a
multi-billion dollar order for up to 100 Airbus and
Boeing passenger aircraft, two people familiar with the
negotiations told Reuters, a move aimed at boosting its
profitability.
The new aircraft will lower the airline's operating costs by
allowing it to retire its older, less fuel-efficient aircraft.
That may help it cope with intense competition at home and
within Southeast Asia, the people said.
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has 88 aircraft in its fleet,
including Airbus A330s and A380s, and Boeing 777-200s and 737s,
according to its website.
It plans to initially order around 30 widebody aircraft,
including Airbus A330s and A350-900s, to replace its older
Airbus A330s and Boeing 777-200s over this decade. It could also
order either the Boeing 787-10 or the Airbus A350-1000 for its
fleet beyond 2020, one of the people said.
MAS is keen to begin taking delivery of some aircraft from
2016, which means that it could meet part of it requirements
from leasing companies, the sources said.
While the airline considered adding one or two more A380s to
the six in its fleet, it has decided that twin-engined widebody
aircraft are its priority.
MAS, which operates Boeing 737-800s for its short haul and
regional services, is also looking at an order for the 737 Max
to replace the older planes in its fleet.
A Malaysia Airlines spokesman was not immediately available
for comment and the people familiar with the order declined to
be named as the details were confidential.
INCREASED COMPETITION
The airline believes the fuel efficiency and lower
maintenance requirements of the new aircraft will help it cut
costs. It will also be able to fly more passengers and reach new
destinations with the planes, potentially raising revenues.
On Tuesday, the airline reported a net loss of 343.4 million
ringgit ($104.23 million) in the October-December 2013 period,
its fourth consecutive quarterly loss. Its full year losses were
nearly three times higher than in 2012 at 1.17 billion ringgit.
"Malaysia Airlines expects the business environment to
remain challenging with high fuel prices, volatile foreign
exchange and intense competition impacting yield from both
existing as well as new entrants into the market," the airline
said in a statement.
"The significant increase in capacity, especially the
continued expansion of Middle Eastern and European
carriers into our region, is adding further competition to the
already crowded marketplace."
The airline faces stiff competition at home from low-cost
carrier AirAsia on the short-haul and domestic
segments, and from AirAsia X in the medium and
long-haul market.
The entry last year of Malindo, a full-service airline that
is partly owned by Indonesia's Lion Air, sent yields sharply
lower in 2013 as both MAS and AirAsia slashed fares to keep
their market share.
MAS is also trying to keep up with other Southeast Asian
full-service carriers in the highly competitive medium and
long-haul markets, while Gulf carriers like Emirates,
Etihad and Qatar Airways are also eating into its market on
services to Europe and Australia.
Regional rivals like Singapore Airlines and Thai
Airways have also ordered new generation widebody
aircraft such as the A350 and 787. Garuda Indonesia
is set to also choose between those two aircraft - or possibly
pick both - for its fleet.