Drone diving to record level in Malaysian plane search

PERTH, Australia, April 19 A U.S. Navy deep-sea
drone is diving to unprecedented depths to scour a remote
stretch of the Indian Ocean floor for a missing Malaysian
jetliner as the Malaysian government said it may use more remote
control submarines to help with the search.
The Bluefin-21 and its "side scan" sonar has become the
focal point of the search 2,000 km (1,200 miles) west of the
Australian city of Perth, where authorities believe Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 hit the ocean after disappearing
from radars on March 8 with 239 people on board.
Now in its seventh week, the search has centred on a
city-sized area where a series of "pings" led authorities to
believe the plane's black box may be located. But after almost
two weeks without a signal, and long past the black box
battery's 30-day life expectancy, authorities have turned to the
Bluefin-21.
After the $4 million Bluefin-21's searches were frustrated
by an automatic safety mechanism which returns it to the surface
when it exceeds a depth of 4.5 km (14,763 feet), authorities
have adjusted the mechanism and have sent it as deep as 4,695
metres (15,403 feet), a record.
But hopes that the Bluefin might soon guide searchers to
wreckage are dwindling with no sign of the plane after six
deployments spanning 133 square kilometres (83 square miles).
Footage from the Bluefin's sixth mission was still being
analysed, the Joint Agency Coordination Centre said on Saturday.
Malaysian acting Transport Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin
Hussein said in a Twitter post that the government's Deployment
of Assets Committee was considering using more autonomous
underwater vehicles. He did not elaborate.
On Monday, the search coordinator, retired Air Chief Marshal
Angus Houston, said the air and surface search for debris would
likely end by midweek as the operation shifted its focus to the
ocean floor.
But the air and surface searches have continued daily, and
on Saturday the Joint Agency Coordination Centre said up to 11
military aircraft and 12 ships would help with the day's search
covering about 50,200 square kilometres (31,000 square miles)
across three areas.
