UPDATE 1-Australia, Malaysia vow to keep searching to solve plane mystery

* Australia PM says the nature of the search for the missing
plane could change
* Malaysian minister says authorities may "regroup and
restrategise" if nothing found
* Authorities investigate find of debris off southern tip of
Western Australia
(Adds debris found on Australian coast, Malaysia minister
comments, investigation approved)
By Byron Kaye
PERTH, Australia, April 23 Australia and
Malaysia vowed on Wednesday to keep searching for a missing
Malaysian plane despite no sign of wreckage after almost seven
weeks, and as bad weather again grounded aircraft and an
undersea drone neared the end of its first full mission.
But Australian authorities said unidentified material washed
up on the coast of Western Australa was being investigated for
possible links to missing Malaysian Airlines Flight
370.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott had earlier
acknowledged that the search strategy could change if seabed
scans taken by the U.S. Navy drone failed to turn up a trace of
the plane, which vanished on March 8 with 239 people on board.
"We may well re-think the search but we will not rest until
we have done everything we can to solve this mystery," he said.
"The only way we can get to the bottom of this is to keep
searching the probable impact zone until we find something or
until we have searched it as thoroughly as human ingenuity
allows at this time."
The Bluefin-21 drone, a key component in the search after
the detection of audio signals or "pings" believed to be from
the plane's black box flight recorder, is due to end its first
full mission in the southern Indian Ocean within days.
The finding of unspecified material on the southern tip of
Western Austraia was the first report of suspected debris in
weeks and the first since the detection of what were believed to
be signals on April 4.
Australian police have secured the material, found 10 km
(six miles) east of the town of Augusta, the Joint Agency
Coordination Centre (JACC) overseeing the search said in a
statement.
No description of the material was provided and Malaysian
officials said they had not verified the report.
The Australian and Malaysian governments are under growing
pressure to show what lengths they are prepared to go to in
order to give closure to the grieving families of those on board
flight MH370.
Malaysian acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein
said the search authorities would need to "regroup and
restrategise" if nothing was found in the current search zone,
but said the search would "always continue".
"I can confirm in fact we are increasing the assets that are
available for deep-sea search," he told a news conference in
Kuala Lumpur, adding that the government was seeking help from
state oil company Petronas, which has expertise in deep-sea
exploration.
Nearly two months after the jetliner vanished, Hishammuddin
announced that Malaysia's cabinet had approved the formation of
an independent international investigation team to probe the
causes of the baffling incident.
INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED
The experts appointed to the panel would be named next week,
and the investigation could begin a week later, Malaysian
officials said.
"It's imperative for the government to form an independent
team of investigators which is not only competent, transparent
but also highly credible," Hishammuddin said. "As I've said
since the beginning, we have nothing to hide."
Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation will take the lead
in the investigation to be carried out under United Nations
rules, sources have told Reuters.
But its relative lack of experience means it is likely to
rely on foreign agencies, with some experts predicting a key
role for Australia, which is coordinating search efforts.
Malaysian police are conducting their own criminal
investigation into why the Boeing jet veered thousands of
miles off course on a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing.
In a sign of the families' growing desperation for answers,
a group purporting to be relatives of the missing flight's
passengers published a letter to Hishammuddin, urging the
government to investigate old media reports that the plane
landed in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
"It is high time that the government should start thinking
out of the box by exploring and re-examining all leads, new and
old," said the letter, published on Facebook on Wednesday.
Authorities suspended the air search for the second day in a
row on Wednesday due to heavy rain, low cloud and big seas.
"Current weather conditions are resulting in heavy seas and
poor visibility and are making air search activities ineffective
and potentially hazardous," the JACC said, adding 12 ships would
continue to help with the operation.
The Bluefin-21 was scouring a 10 sq km (4 sq mi) stretch of
seabed some 2,000 km (1,200 miles) northwest of the Australian
city of Perth. Search officials have said that once its current
mission is finished, they will redeploy the submarine to other
areas yet to be determined.
(Additional reporting Matt Siegel in Sydney, Al-Zaquan Amer
Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Stuart
Grudgings and Ron Popeski)