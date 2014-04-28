UPDATE 1-Search for missing Malaysia plane enters new phase

(Adds quotes and details of search area)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, April 28 The chance of finding floating
debris from a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner has become
highly unlikely, and a new phase of the search would focus on a
far larger area of the Indian Ocean floor, Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday.
The international search effort for Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH370, which vanished on March 8 with 239 people on board, has
so far failed to turn up any trace of wreckage from the plane.
Given the amount of time that has elapsed, Abbott said that
efforts would now shift away from the visual searches conducted
by planes and ships and towards underwater equipment capable of
scouring the ocean floor with sophisticated sensors.
Abbott admitted, however, that it was possible nothing would
ever be found of the jetliner.
"We will do everything we humanly can, everything we
reasonably can, to solve this mystery," he told reporters in
Canberra.
Authorities had focussed their search on a 10 square km (6.2
square mile) stretch of seabed about 2,000 miles northwest of
Perth after detecting what they suspected was a signal from the
plane's black box recorder on April 4.
But Abbott's comments appeared to be an acknowledgement that
the search by a U.S. Navy Bluefin-21 underwater drone in that
refined area had failed find any sign of the jetliner.
Abbott said that the new search area, which spans 700 km by
80 km, could take between 6-8 months to completely examine.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)