MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on
board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday
launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
Flight MH370, carrying 239 people, went missing on its way
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, nearly three years ago, on March
8, 2014.
Australia, Malaysia, and China jointly called off a two-year
underwater search for the aircraft in January.
Grace Nathan, a Malaysian lawyer whose mother, Anne Daisy,
was on the plane, said the familes hope to raise $15 million to
fund an initial search north of the previous search area.
"We won't start fundraising until we're sure that the
governments are not going to resume the search and until the
current data has been fully reviewed and analysed," she said at
the campaign launch and MH370 memorial event held at a mall in
Kuala Lumpur.
The three governments have said they will resume the search
if any credible evidence on the whereabouts of the plane
emerges.
International experts last year assisted Voice 370, a
support group for MH370 next-of-kin, in mounting their own
search along the East African coast where debris had been
discovered.
"They pinpointed to us accurately where the debris would
have made landfall. They've been very helpful both on a personal
level and to the investigation," Grace said.
The memorial event, the first held since the search was
suspended, featured musical and dance performances, while family
members and friends of those aboard made impassioned pleas for
the search to continue.
Jiang Hui, whose mother was on the plane, recounted his
experience discovering a piece of potential MH370 debris in
Madagascar last year.
"I thought it was very miraculous and fortunate when I found
the piece of debris that day, but I thought it was useless
because this sort of searching activity should have been done by
the government," said Jiang, who travelled from China to attend
the memorial.
"It should not be us, the family members, who should have
been subjected to this pain, to go and face this cruel reality."
Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, who attended
the event, said authorities had analysed 27 pieces of potential
MH370 debris along the East African coastline, including two new
pieces found in South Africa two weeks ago.
The government has also signed several agreements with
countries along the East African coastline to coordinate
searches for debris, Liow said.
