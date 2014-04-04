WRAPUP 1-Hunt for Malaysian plane heads underwater to find black box

* U.S. Navy Towed Pinger Locator joins search
* Plane's black box locator beacon battery life running out
* Surface area search to continue
By Swati Pandey
PERTH, April 4 The search for missing Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 in remote seas off Australia
headed underwater on Friday, with a U.S. Navy high tech "black
box" locator deployed for the first time as the battery life of
the cockpit data recorder dwindles.
Australian authorities said the so-called Towed Pinger
Locator will be pulled behind navy ship HMAS Ocean Shield,
searching a converging course on a 240 km (150 miles) track with
British hydrographic survey ship HMS Echo.
"The area of highest probability as to where the aircraft
might have entered the water is the area where the underwater
search will commence," Retired Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston,
the head of the Australian agency coordinating the operation,
told reporters in Perth.
"On best advice the locator beacon will last about a month
before it ceases its transmissions so we're now getting pretty
close to the time when it might expire."
On Monday it will be 30 days since the jetliner lost
communications and disappeared from civilian radar less than an
hour into an overnight flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on
March 8.
The Boeing 777 was briefly picked up on military
radar on the other side of Malaysia and analysis of subsequent
hourly electronic "handshakes" exchanged with a satellite led
investigators to conclude the plane crashed far off the west
Australian coast hours later.
Sonar may help find the plane's black box voice and data
recorders that are key to unlocking what happened on the flight.
The black box is equipped with a locator beacon that transmits
"pings" when underwater, but which only has an expected battery
life of around 30 days.
Experts have warned the Towed Pinger Locator may be of
little use unless investigators can get a much better idea of
exactly where the plane went into water, because its limited
range and the slow speed at which it must be pulled behind the
ship mean it cannot cover large areas of ocean quickly.
Houston said the start of the underwater search in earnest
did not override the need to keep searching for surface wreckage
of the plane, as a find would be the most effective way to
pinpoint a sub-sea hunt.
"This is a vast area, an area that's quite remote. We will
continue the surface search for a good deal more time," he said.
"I think there's still a great possibility of finding
something on the surface," he said. "There's lots of things in
aircraft that float. In previous searches life jackets have
appeared which can be connected to the aircraft that was lost."
HUGE SEARCH AREA
On Friday, up to 14 planes and nine ships were scouring the
search area of about 223,000 sq km (86,000 sq miles) - roughly
the size of the U.S. state of Minnesota - some 1,680 km (1,040
miles) west-north-west of Perth, he said.
Britain is also sending HMS Tireless, a Trafalgar-class
nuclear submarine with sonar capabilities and a Malaysian
frigate was due to arrive in the search area on Saturday.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday joined his
Australian counterpart Tony Abbott in a tour of RAAF Base
Pearce, near Perth, where aircrews from seven countries have
been flying dozens of missions deep into the southern Indian
Ocean.
Malaysian authorities have faced heavy criticism,
particularly from China, for mismanaging the search, now in its
fourth fruitless week, and holding back information. Most of the
239 people on board the flight were Chinese.
"The world expects us to do our level best, and I'm very
confident we will indeed show what we can do together as a group
of nations; that we want to find answers, that we want to
provide comfort to the families and we will not rest until
answers are indeed found," Najib said.
Authorities have not ruled out mechanical problems as
causing the disappearance, but say all the evidence suggests the
plane was deliberately diverted from its scheduled route.
Malaysia's police chief said the investigation was focusing
on the cabin crew and pilots, after clearing all 227 passengers
of possible involvement in hijacking, sabotage or having
personal or psychological problems that could have been
connected to the disappearance.
(Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage in KUALA LUMPUR and
Jane Wardell in SYDNEY; Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Alex
Richardson)