UPDATE 1-Search for missing Malaysian MH370 to be suspended - joint panel

(Adds details)
By Rozanna Latiff
KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 The hunt for Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 will be suspended if the aircraft is not
found in an area now being searched, Malaysia, China and
Australia said in a statement on Friday.
The Boeing 777, with 239 aboard, disappeared in March 2014
while on a flight from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to
Beijing.
Almost A$180 million ($135 million) has been spent since
then on an underwater search spanning 120,000 square kilometres
(46,332 square miles) in the southern Indian Ocean.
"In the absence of new credible evidence, Malaysia,
Australia and China have collectively agreed to suspend the
search upon completion of the 120,000 sq-km search," Malaysian
transport minister Liow Tiong Lai told a news conference at
which he read out the statement from him and his Chinese and
Australian counterparts.
The families of those on board, most of whom were from
China, have pressed hard for answers ever since the plane went
missing, and they are likely to decry any suggestion the search
will end.
Liow said the team was not "giving up on the search for
MH370" even if the less than 10,000 square kilometres that
remains to be searched did not come up with anything.
"Should credible new information emerge which can be used to
identify the specific location of the aircraft, consideration
will be given in determining next steps," the ministers said in
the statement.
Investigators believe the plane was deliberately flown
thousands of miles off course before crashing into the southern
Indian Ocean off Australia.
Malaysian investigators said in 2015 there was nothing
suspicious in the financial, medical or personal histories of
pilots or crew.
PIECES OF WRECKAGE
Several pieces of aircraft wreckage have washed up on
beaches in Africa and been positively identified as coming from
MH370 but they shed little light on the mystery.
"While acknowledging the significance of the debris,
ministers noted that to date, none of it had provided
information that positively identified the precise location of
the aircraft," the ministers said.
The search has lasted more than two years but has found no
sign of the main wreckage.
Searchers at the Dutch company leading the underwater hunt
for MH370 told Reuters they believed the plane may have glided
down to the sea rather than dived, meaning they have been
scouring the wrong patch of ocean.
That was the first time officials directly involved in the
search have lent some support to contested theories that someone
was in control during the flight's final moments.
The glide theory is not supported by the investigating
agencies, which includes Boeing Co, France's Thales SA
British satellite company Inmarsat PLC and
officials from the United States, Britain and Australia.
Liow told the news conference there was not enough evidence
to confirm a controlled ditching, and added that he was
confident the search was in the right place.
He said all data and information collected from the flight,
search and debris of MH370 would be released to the public.
"It is in a very big volume, so it will take some time," he
said.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Praveen Menon and Siva
Govindasamy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)