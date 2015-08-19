CORRECTED-Australia says French-led inspection of wing piece from MH370 complete

By Alwyn Scott
Aug 19 An initial inspection of a wing piece
from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is complete, Australian
authorities said on Wednesday, raising expectations that new
details about the jetliner that vanished in March 2014 could be
released shortly.
"The French-led investigation team examining the flaperon
has concluded the first phase of inspection work," the
Australian Transportation Safety Bureau said in web posting.
"French authorities will, in consultation with Malaysia,
report on progress in due course," the posting added.
The flaperon is a wing piece that Malaysian officials have
said came from the missing aircraft.
The Boeing 777 disappeared after changing course
while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers
and crew on board. It is believed to have crashed in the Indian
Ocean off Western Australia in one of aviation's greatest
mysteries.
A French prosecutor two weeks ago stopped short of
confirming the flaperon is from the missing aircraft, but said
there's a "very high presumption" that it is. France's justice
department is investigating the flaperon because the piece was
found on La Reunion Island, a French overseas department.
It wasn't clear when or how French or Malaysian officials
would release details about findings from the initial inspection
of the piece. But crash investigation experts cautioned that
conclusions from the inspection would be limited.
"It's just a very, very small confirmation that the aircraft
was lost in the Indian Ocean," Jean-Paul Troadec, former
president of France's BEA crash investigation agency, said in an
interview.
He said the flaperon, while not intact, does suggest that
there was not a violent impact with the water, because impact of
other aircraft at high speed led to very small pieces of debris.
"If that were the case with MH370, you could expect pieces
being much smaller than the flaperon," he said.
The ATSB posting also said officials from Australia,
Malaysia and China have proposed a meeting in early September in
Canberra to share information and discuss search plans "taking
advantage of expected better weather with the onset of summer."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)