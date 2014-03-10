版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 19:27 BJT

Willis broker for Malaysia Airlines hull and liability insurance-source

LONDON, March 10 Willis was the broker for Malaysia Airlines' hull and liability insurance cover, a source at the company said.

The source did not reveal the size of the potential claims following the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing early on Saturday.

"Malaysia Airlines is a client of ours, both hull and liability, and we have people working closely on the ground with them at the moment," the source said.

A massive air and sea search, now in its third day, has failed to find any confirmed trace of the plane or the 239 people aboard.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐