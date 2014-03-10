Willis broker for Malaysia Airlines hull and liability insurance-source

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
LONDON, March 10 Willis was the broker for Malaysia Airlines' hull and liability insurance cover, a source at the company said.
The source did not reveal the size of the potential claims following the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing early on Saturday.
"Malaysia Airlines is a client of ours, both hull and liability, and we have people working closely on the ground with them at the moment," the source said.
A massive air and sea search, now in its third day, has failed to find any confirmed trace of the plane or the 239 people aboard.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER