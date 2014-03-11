UPDATE 2-Malaysia missing plane unlikely to be terrorist event-Interpol head

By Johnny Cotton
LYON, France, March 11 The international police
agency Interpol does not believe the disappearance of a Malaysia
Airlines jet was the result of a terrorist attack, its
head said on Tuesday.
Interpol Secretary General Ronald Noble also suggested that
two men who boarded using stolen passports and had aroused
suspicion may have been smuggled by traffickers.
The plane, with 239 people on board, has been missing for
four days and a search involving crews from 10 countries
widened on Tuesday to a larger swathe of the Gulf of Thailand
and South China Sea.
"The more information we get, the more we are inclined to
conclude it is not a terrorist incident," Noble told a news
conference.
Two Iranian passport holders aged 18 and 29, who started
their trip in Doha, had swapped their passports in Kuala Lumpur
and used stolen Italian and Austrian passports to board the
airliner, he told reporters at Interpol's headquarters in Lyon.
"We know that once these individuals arrived in Kuala Lumpur
on the 28th of February they boarded Flight 370 using different
identities, a stolen Austrian and a stolen Italian passport," he
said.
Later on Tuesday, Interpol said in a statement that the
identity of the two Iranian nationals had been confirmed by
Iranian authorities as Seyed Mohammed Reza Delavar, 29, and
Pouria Nourmohammadi, 18.
Interpol is working with member states to follow all leads
including "terrorism, organised crime, illegal movement of
people, whether in the form of human trafficking or smuggling",
Noble said.
Making public the names of the two individuals listed on the
Iranian passports might compel family and friends to offer tips
that could allow authorities to exclude terrorism theories.
"By doing this, eventually, with more and more evidence,
we'll able to exclude they were involved in conduct that might
have involved the plane to disappear, and focus on eliminating
the human trafficking ring that allowed them to travel."