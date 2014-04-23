Malaysia approves international investigation into missing flight

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Malaysia's cabinet
approved on Wednesday the appointment of an international team
to investigate the disappearance of missing Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, the country's acting Transport Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein said.
"The main purpose of the international investigation team is
to evaluate, investigate and determine the actual cause of the
accident so similar accidents could be avoided in the future,"
Hishammuddin told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
Hishammuddin added that the government has had talks with
Malaysian state oil firm Petronas and other unidentified
entities to expand the deep-sea search for the missing plane in
the southern Indian Ocean.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui;
writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Robert Birsel)