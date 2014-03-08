UPDATE 1-No Italian on missing Malaysia Airlines plane, though listed

ROME, March 8 No Italian was on board a missing
Malaysia Airlines plane, the Rome Foreign Ministry said on
Saturday, despite an Italian citizen being included on the
passenger list.
The passenger list provided by the company includes Luigi
Maraldi, 37, an Italian citizen. Newspaper Corriere Della Sera
reported that Maraldi's passport was stolen in Thailand last
August.
Police referred questions about whether Maraldi's passport
had been registered as lost or stolen in Thailand to the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which they said was responsible for
thefts abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred the
question to the Interior Ministry, which did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 227 passengers and 12
crew went missing off the Vietnamese coast on Saturday as it
flew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.