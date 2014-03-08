版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 9日 星期日 00:04 BJT

UPDATE 1-No Italian on missing Malaysia Airlines plane, though listed

ROME, March 8 No Italian was on board a missing Malaysia Airlines plane, the Rome Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, despite an Italian citizen being included on the passenger list.

The passenger list provided by the company includes Luigi Maraldi, 37, an Italian citizen. Newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported that Maraldi's passport was stolen in Thailand last August.

Police referred questions about whether Maraldi's passport had been registered as lost or stolen in Thailand to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which they said was responsible for thefts abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred the question to the Interior Ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew went missing off the Vietnamese coast on Saturday as it flew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
