Malaysia Airlines plane to make emergency landing

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2017
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 Malaysia Airlines said on Monday a plane with 166 people on board would shortly attempt an emergency landing in Kuala Lumpur after its landing gear malfunctioned on take-off.
Flight MH192 had been heading from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore, the airline said. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday said they expect the House of Representatives will vote this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, but it was unclear when a vote would be scheduled, and moderate Republican lawmakers remained skeptical.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. government and coal companies will be required to pay out healthcare to retired coal miners, guaranteeing benefits to workers even as coal companies face bankruptcy, after Congress on Sunday reached a fiscal spending agreement for 2017.