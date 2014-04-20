版本:
Malaysia Airlines plane to make emergency landing

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 Malaysia Airlines said on Monday a plane with 166 people on board would shortly attempt an emergency landing in Kuala Lumpur after its landing gear malfunctioned on take-off.

Flight MH192 had been heading from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore, the airline said. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Mark Trevelyan)
