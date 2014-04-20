版本:
Malaysian plane lands safely after landing gear scare

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 A Malaysia Airlines passenger plane with 166 people on board landed safely at Kuala Lumpur early on Monday after being forced to abandon a flight to Bangalore because of problems with its landing gear, the airline said.

Defence Minister and Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a tweet: 'All landed safely - going there now!!"

(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Mark Trevelyan)
