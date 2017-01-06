Malaysia says search for missing MH370 to end in two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 6 Malaysia said on Friday the
hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will end in two
weeks after the search is completed of a 120,000 square
kilometre (9,650 sq mile) area where experts thought it went
down.
Investigators recommended last month that the search be
extended by 25,000 sq km to an area further north in the Indian
Ocean, after conceding for the first time they were probably
looking in the wrong place.
But Malaysia's transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, told
reporters the search of the 120,000 sq km area would be
completed but the hunt would then end in the absence of any
"credible clue" suggesting it be extended.
The latest report by the search coordinator, the Australian
Transport Safety Bureau, was due to be completed in a week or
two, he said.
"The search mission will end soon and after that," Liow was
quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama.
The report would be made available online, he said, adding:
"Any decision based on the report will be done later."
Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers
and crew on board, most of them Chinese, en route to Beijing
from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
Its whereabouts have become one of the world's greatest
aviation mysteries.
Families of many of those on board have called for the
search to continue and to be extended to other areas.
The three countries involved in the search - Malaysia,
Australia and China - would meet before Jan. 28 to decide on the
next course of action, Liow said.
Australia last month also rejected recommendations to extend
the search, citing a lack of "credible evidence".
A total of 33 pieces of wreckage suspected to be from the
plane have been found, including parts of wings and a tail, on
the shores of Mauritius, the French Indian Ocean island of
Reunion, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.
