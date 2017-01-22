Families of MH370 victims to lobby Malaysian minister in Australia

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Jan 22 Relatives of victims onboard
missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 said on Sunday they plan
to deliver personal letters to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow
Tiong Lai while he visits Australia, urging him to resume the
search for the missing jet.
Liow held informal talks with Australian Transport Minister
Darren Chester in the Western Australian capital of Perth on
Sunday, Chester's office said, five days after the two ministers
and their Chinese counterpart suspended a three-year hunt for
the plane.
The Boeing 777 jet disappeared in March 2014 en route to
Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, with 239
people on board, sparking one of the world's great aviation
mysteries.
Voice370, a group representing families of the crew and
passengers, said a representative would deliver the letters to
Liow on either Sunday or Monday.
"We want them to resume the search. They can't let this go,"
Danica Weeks, an Australia-based spokeswoman for Voice370, said.
Chester and Liow will welcome the search vessel, Fugro
Equator, back to Fremantle on Monday, putting an end to a
recovery operation that has scoured a 120,000-sq-km
(46,000-sq-mile) area of the Indian Ocean sea floor.
Malaysia, Australia and China agreed in July to suspend the
$145 million search if the plane was not found, or if new
evidence that might offer a clue as to its whereabouts was not
uncovered, once that area had been checked.
"The tripartite decision to suspend the search in the
absence of any credible new evidence leading to the specific
location of the aircraft was not taken lightly," Chester said in
a statement to Reuters.
Australia has not ruled out a future underwater search for
plane and Malaysia said this week it would pay a reward if the
fuselage was found by a credible private company.
Malaysia holds ultimate responsibility for the search given
Malaysia Airlines is registered there. The aircraft is thought
to have crashed west of Australia, placing it in its maritime
zone of responsibility.
Twelve of the 239 on board were crew. According to the
flight manifest, 152 passengers were Chinese, 50 Malaysian,
seven Indonesian, six Australian, five Indian, four French and
three were American.
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)