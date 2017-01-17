Suspended MH370 search could be restarted in the future -Australian minister

SYDNEY Jan 18 The Australian government said on
Wednesday it was not ruling out a future underwater search for
missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, but added
there was currently no credible new evidence to warrant that.
"I don't rule out a future underwater search by any
stretch," Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester told
reporters in Melbourne, a day after the tripartite group of
Australia, Malaysia and China officially called off the search
in the southern Indian Ocean.
Families of passengers on board the Boeing 777, which
disappeared en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of
Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board, have criticised the
decision to halt the search.
