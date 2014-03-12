版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 09:17 BJT

Malaysia air force denies tracking missing jet to Strait of Malacca

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 Malaysia's air force chief denied a media report that the military last tracked a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner over the Strait of Malacca, far from where it last made contact with civilian air traffic control when it disappeared four days ago.

"I wish to state that I did not make any such statements," air force chief Rodzali Daud said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping channels, runs along Malaysia's west coast. The airline said on Saturday the flight, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, last had contact off the northeast Malaysian coastal town of Kota Bharu.
