Malaysia says no confirmation yet of suspected jet debris

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 Investigators have no
received evidence so far that two objects spotted by satellite
in the Indian Ocean come from a missing passenger jet, a top
Malaysian official said on Friday.
"I have been getting reports all morning. There is no
positive corroboration yet," Defence Minister and acting
Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters.
He was speaking after a search force resumed the hunt for
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the remote southern
Indian Ocean, trying to confirm a potential debris field.
