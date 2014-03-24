China demands Malaysian satellite data on missing airliner

BRIEF-Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement
BEIJING, March 25 Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Hangsheng told Malaysia's ambassador in Beijing on Monday that China was demanding Malaysia hand over all relevant satellite data analysis on the missing Malaysian airliner, the Foreign Ministry said.
Xie met the ambassador after Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, citing new satellite data, said Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared over two weeks ago en route to Beijing, crashed thousands of miles away in the southern Indian Ocean. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Plantronics-On April 28, co entered into second amendment to credit agreement between company and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
* Microbix Biosystems Inc - consulted with FDA regarding plans to return its thrombolytic biologic drug, kinlytic urokinase to U.S. market