Norwegian ship reaches area where Malaysia plane debris may have been spotted

OSLO, March 20 Norwegian car carrier Hoegh St.
Petersburg has reached the area in the southern Indian Ocean off
Australia where two floating objects, suspected to be debris
from the missing Malaysian jetliner, were spotted, the ship
owner's said on Thursday.
The car carrier was on its way from Madagascar to Melbourne
when it got a request from Australian authorities to assist in
investigating the objects spotted by satellite four days ago in
one of the remotest parts of the globe, around 2,500 km (1,500
miles) southwest of Perth.
