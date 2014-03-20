版本:
Norwegian ship reaches area where Malaysia plane debris may have been spotted

OSLO, March 20 Norwegian car carrier Hoegh St. Petersburg has reached the area in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia where two floating objects, suspected to be debris from the missing Malaysian jetliner, were spotted, the ship owner's said on Thursday.

The car carrier was on its way from Madagascar to Melbourne when it got a request from Australian authorities to assist in investigating the objects spotted by satellite four days ago in one of the remotest parts of the globe, around 2,500 km (1,500 miles) southwest of Perth. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
