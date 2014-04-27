Obama says U.S. committed to providing assets for MH370 ocean search

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that the United States was "absolutely committed" to providing more assets to assist in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean.

"I can tell you the United States is absolutely committed to providing whatever resources and assets that we can," Obama told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

A U.S. defence official told Reuters on Friday that the sea search is likely to drag on for years as it enters the much more difficult phase of scouring broader areas of the ocean near where the plane is believed to have crashed. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Matt Spetalnick and Yantoultra Ngui; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by)