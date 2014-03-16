Malaysia police says still waiting for checks on passengers

BRIEF-MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services
MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services
KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 Malaysian investigators are still waiting for some countries to send background checks on passengers who were on a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner as they intensify inquiries into a suspected deliberate diversion of the plane, the country's police chief said on Sunday.
"There are still a few countries yet to respond to our requests," Khalid Abu Bakar told a news conference.
Police are also investigating airport ground staff and have intensified their checks on the two pilots, including examining a flight simulator seized from the captain's home, he said.
Investigators have stepped up their scrutiny of the 239 crew members and passengers of lost Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.
Goodfellow reports its results for the three months ended February 28, 2017
Humana-Realigned certain of its businesses for reporting segments; segments include retail,group and specialty,healthcare services,individual commercial