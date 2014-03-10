版本:
Men with stolen passports on Malaysian plane not of Asian appearance-investigator

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 The two men who used stolen passports to board a Malaysian jetliner that went missing on Saturday were not of Asian appearance, the chief Malaysian investigator said on Monday.

He also said an oil slick suspected of coming from the wreckage was not jet fuel, confiming another false lead.

Flight MH370 disappeared early on Saturday about an hour into its flight from Kuala Lumpur after climbing to a cruising altitude of 35,000 feet (10,670 metres).

Interpol confirmed on Sunday at least two passengers used stolen passports and said it was checking whether others aboard had used false identity documents.
