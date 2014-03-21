U.S. mulling undersea surveillance gear for Malaysia plane hunt

WASHINGTON, March 21 The Pentagon said on Friday
it was considering a request from Malaysian Defense Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein to provide undersea surveillance equipment
to help in the search for the missing Malaysia Air Flight 370.
The Malaysian defense chief made the request in a telephone
call with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, the Pentagon said in a
statement.
Hagel said he would "assess the availability and utility of
military undersea technology for such a task and provide him an
update in the very near future," the statement said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)