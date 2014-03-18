Scrutiny of Malaysia pilots reveals picture of normality

| KUALA LUMPUR, March 18
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 One is a technical wizard
whose affable manner made him a favourite of trainee pilots; the
other an enthusiastic young aviator planning to marry his
sweetheart.
The captain and co-pilot of Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370 are now at the centre of a baffling paradox: as
circumstantial evidence mounts that at least one of them may
have been involved in the plane's disappearance on March 8,
accounts of their lives portray them as sociable, well-balanced
and happy.
Described as devoted to their families and communities,
neither fits the profile of a loner or extremist who might have
a motive for suicide, hijacking or terrorism.
International media scrutiny and investigations by the
Malaysian police have failed to turn up red flags on either the
captain, 53-year-old grandfather Zaharie Ahmad Shah, or the
co-pilot, 27-year old Fariq Abdul Hamid.
Both live in well-to-do neighbourhoods in Shah Alam, an area
west of Kuala Lumpur that is popular among flight crews for its
proximity to the international airport. On Tuesday, security
guards prevented reporters from entering Zaharie's upscale gated
residence. About 10 minutes' drive away, Fariq's house stood
empty, with an unread newspaper lying outside.
Family and friends say there is nothing in their
personalities or past to suggest they would have committed foul
play.
"I've never seen him lose his temper. It's difficult to
believe any of the speculation made against him," said Peter
Chong, a friend of Zaharie, describing him as highly disciplined
and conscientious.
Eleven days after the Boeing 777 jetliner carrying
239 people vanished without trace, scrutiny has zeroed in on the
pilots due to the deliberate way in which the plane was switched
into radar darkness and diverted far from its route to Beijing.
The person who chose that exact time and place to vanish
appears to have acted only after meticulous planning and must
have had advanced aviation knowledge, according to experts.
"It raises so many questions, not least that you have got to
be prepared to believe that a pilot would do this," said Paul
Hayes, a leading air safety expert at UK-based consultancy,
Flightglobal Ascend.
"But it is hard to understand the motive. In cases where
pilot suicide was thought to be the cause, the alleged suicide
pilots executed the plan as soon as they were in a position to
do so."
A HANDYMAN WITH POLITICAL PASSIONS
Lacking other explanations, focus has turned to what would
otherwise be seen as innocent passions in Zaharie's life - a
desire to vote out Malaysia's long-ruling government, and an
extreme enthusiasm for flying planes and fixing gadgets.
Zaharie, a balding father of three who likes to cook,
appears to have undergone a social-media awakening in early 2013
when he began posting video of himself on YouTube, dispensing
tips on how to fix refrigerators and tweak air conditioners.
After signing up to YouTube in January 2013, the man
described by friends as a moderate Muslim watched clips on God
and atheism and speeches by Malaysian opposition leader Anwar
Ibrahim. He joined Anwar's party the same month, and helped
campaign for elections in May 2013 that were narrowly won by the
ruling coalition and afterwards disputed by the opposition.
"There is a rebel in each and everyone of us...let it out!"
Zaharie wrote on Facebook in the weeks after the election as
Anwar led nationwide rallies to challenge the result.
About six hours before Flight MH370 took off, Anwar was
convicted and sentenced to five years' jail for sodomy, a ruling
widely condemned as politically motivated.
That has sparked speculation that Zaharie, perhaps enraged
by the setback for his political idol, could have brought down
the plane as a form of protest or out of despair.
But his passion to see Malaysia's first change of government
in 56 years was shared by millions in the country and the
opposition is a democratic movement with no links to extremist
groups. There is no evidence he attended Anwar's trial, as some
media reported. He still lived with his wife, despite other
reports they were breaking up.
"He was a disciplined person," said Chong, who said he first
met Zaharie two years ago when he saw him tidying chairs after a
community event.
"Since 9/11, I believe they are not even allowed to open the
cockpit door even under duress. The captain Zaharie that I know
would be the kind of person who would strictly stick to that."
Zaharie made no secret of his obsession with aviation, which
ranged from flying model aeroplanes to setting up a multi-screen
flight simulator at home, which he also showed off on YouTube.
Police have seized the machine and are examining its contents,
but say they have yet to find anything suspicious.
A fellow Malaysia Airlines pilot, who declined to be
identified, described Zaharie as a "decent and approachable man"
who was sought out by less experienced pilots to observe their
final training runs, a procedure known as line checks.
"Younger pilots would seek him for their line checks because
he was easy to talk to," the pilot said.
Neighbours who know Fariq, the son of a senior civil
servant, told Reuters he is known as a good and pious man who
was a regular worshipper at a mosque a few minutes walk from his
house. Relatives said he was a diligent student who loved his
job, having recently qualified to fly the wide-body 777 jet.
There has been no suggestion he had extremist views or
serious personal problems, although he came under fire after the
plane's disappearance when it emerged he had allowed two women
into the cockpit on a 2011 flight.
Fariq, who officials believe uttered the final words "all
right, goodnight" from the cockpit, had been expected to propose
this year to his girlfriend Nadira Ramli, who was a co-pilot for
budget carrier AirAsia.
"It was a matter of time before they got married," said a
relative of the fresh-faced Fariq who asked not to be
identified. "Police investigating the suicide theory is
upsetting to the family. Why would he even do that? He had a
good life and he had Nadira."