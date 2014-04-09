UPDATE 1-Two more "pings" detected in search for missing Malaysia plane

(Adds more details, quotes)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, April 9 Australian officials said on
Wednesday that two new "ping" signals had been detected in the
search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370,
injecting fresh confidence into the search that had been
struggling with a lack of information.
Angus Houston, head of the Australian agency coordinating
the search, said one ping was detected on Tuesday afternoon and
lasted five minutes, 25 seconds, while a second was picked up on
Tuesday night and lasted seven minutes.
"I believe we are searching in the right area but we need to
visually identify aircraft wreckage before we can confirm with
certainty that this is the final resting place of MH370,"
Houston told reporters in Perth.
On the weekend, a U.S. Navy "towed pinger locator" picked up
two signals consistent with black box locator beacons - the
first for more than two hours and the second for about 13
minutes.
The black boxes record cockpit data and may provide answers
about what happened to the plane, which was carrying 227
passengers and 12 crew when it vanished on March 8 and flew
thousands of kilometres off its Kuala Lumpur-to-Beijing route.
But the batteries in the beacons have already reached the
end of their 30-day expected life, making efforts to swiftly
locate them all the more critical.
Authorities say evidence suggests the plane was deliberately
diverted by someone familiar with the aircraft, but have not
ruled out mechanical problems.
Analysis of satellite data led investigators to conclude the
Boeing 777 came down in a remote area of the Indian Ocean
near Perth. The search is now centred on an area approximately
2,261 kilometres (1,405 miles) northwest of that city.
Houston said that the new signals may allow officials to
narrow down the search area to the point where an autonomous
underwater vehicle named Bluefin-21, which is onboard the Ocean
Shield, could be sent to look for wreckage on the sea floor.
"Now hopefully with lots of transmissions we'll have a
tight, small area and hopefully in a matter of days we will be
able to find something on the bottom," he said.
