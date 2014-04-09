Two more "pings" detected in search for missing Malaysia plane

SYDNEY, April 9 Australian officials said on
Wednesday that two new "ping" signals had been detected in the
search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370,
which was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew.
Angus Houston, head of the Australian agency coordinating
the search, said one ping was detected on Tuesday afternoon and
lasted five minutes, 25 seconds, while a second was picked up on
Tuesday night and lasted seven minutes.
On the weekend, a U.S. Navy "towed pinger locator" picked up
two signals consistent with black box locator beacons - the
first for more than two hours and the second for about 13
minutes.
