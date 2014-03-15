Malaysian police search home of missing plane's pilot - official

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Police began searching
the home of the pilot of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight on
Saturday, after the country's prime minister confirmed the plane
was suspected to have been deliberately diverted, a senior
police official told Reuters.
Police officers arrived at the home of the captain,
53-year-old Zaharie Ahmad Shah, on Saturday afternoon, shortly
after Prime Minister Najib Razak ended his news conference.
Investigators had confirmed that an aircraft tracked by
military radar was the lost Malaysia Airlines flight
MH370, after its communications were likely switched off before
it reached the east coast of Malaysia a week ago, Najib said.