Cost rows overshadow safety response to Malaysia jet disappearance

* EU consultation papers show disputes over safety measures
* UN agency to consider steps to improve flight tracking
* Concerns over integrity of safety systems after MH370
PARIS, May 11 The United Nations is leading a
high-level effort this week to improve the way aircraft are
tracked to address public concerns over the disappearance of a
Malaysia Airlines passenger jet.
But the official response to missing Flight MH370 and a
similar event in 2009 has already been clouded by rows between
planemakers, airlines and pilots about costs and surveillance,
new documents show, raising questions about how fast regulators
can act.
Papers issued as a European agency toughened guidelines for
black-box flight recorders last week show disputes about the
economic and safety benefits, as manufacturers urged delay and
pilots resisted pressure for more cockpit monitoring.
The European consultation process on black-box design is the
latest case study of the conflicting interests that can arise
whenever aviation safety is discussed internationally.
Experts say some of the same issues will be on regulators'
minds when the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization
meets this week to discuss flight tracking - an issue which has
seen limited progress since the loss of Air France Flight 447 in
2009.
Tracking and black-box recovery are inter-dependent because
poor tracking can increase the time and costs for recovery.
"Safety is not something you can argue against, but airlines
have a healthy distrust of regulators and if they don't see the
cost/benefit arguments that are put forward making sense, they
will say so," said aviation safety consultant Paul Hayes.
"On the other hand, the people who build equipment want to
be certain there is market for it and they usually want a common
standard to ... reduce their costs," said Hayes, director of
safety at UK-based consultancy Flightglobal Ascend.
A case in point is the European Aviation Safety Agency's
proposal last week to increase the maximum amount of recording
time on cockpit voice recorders to 20 hours from two hours.
Flight MH370 is suspected of crashing in the Indian Ocean up
to seven hours after it went missing on March 8, meaning it may
never be possible to hear what happened at a crucial point.
According to the documents, Airbus questioned why
Europe should go out on a limb after the United States
reaffirmed the two-hour rule four years earlier.
It urged EASA to postpone until regulators could agree a
common plan, expected in 2015/16.
Rival Boeing raised concerns that disjointed
regulations could impose "significant cost" for manufacturers
and airlines.
EASA responded its job was to uphold safety in Europe, not
necessarily to fit in with decisions taken elsewhere.
Asked about this, an Airbus spokesman said: "Our first
priority is always safety. We continually make proposals to
certification authorities to improve safety at a global level."
A Boeing spokesman said: "Safety is always our number one
priority and requires an industry-wide approach".
PILOTS WORRIED
The increased voice recording time, set at 15 hours and
later raised to 20 hours, drew most criticism from the pilots.
Some pilots have expressed concerns about recordings, saying
they could be misused by employers, released without their
permission or used in court without their permission.
The European Cockpit Association (ECA), representing 38,000
pilots, told EASA the longer tapes would only worsen that risk.
"We are the only occupation that allows its private
conversations to be recorded. A surgeon in an operating theatre
can make mistakes but will never allow conversations to be taped
there," ECA association president Nico Voorbach told Reuters.
"We want to help with investigations because it makes our
passengers' and our own lives safer, but in the absence of
stronger protections we question why we should have more of our
privacy taken away."
EASA said such misuse was rare in Europe.
To the chagrin of pilots, the EU papers show the first signs
that authorities and the industry are paying closer attention to
the risk of misuse of systems by pilots.
Malaysian investigators suspect someone shut off data links
before taking the Boeing 777 off course with 239 people on
board. Pilot advocacy groups say there is no evidence for this.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Australia's
Qantas Airways both urged EASA to ensure a possible new
system to locate planes in distress would be hard to turn off.
EASA said MH370 had "highlighted that it was easy to
de-activate the aircraft transponder" and disappear from radar.
Airlines generally backed the longer cockpit recordings but
queried other changes, while Danish regulators asked EASA to
consider the cost to airlines.
The International Air Transport Association said its
airlines always work to prevent accidents.
