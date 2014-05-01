Malaysia set to release initial report into MH370 disappearance

| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR May 1 Malaysia is expected to
release a report on Thursday on the missing Malaysia Airlines
plane that it has sent to the International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN body that governs global
aviation.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak told CNN last week that
the report on Flight MH370 would be released this week, and the
Ministry of Transport said in a statement that a media release
and preliminary report would be issued later on Thursday.
Malaysian officials declined to comment on what the report
might contain.
The fact that the aircraft has not yet been found suggests
there will be few, if any, major revelations in the report,
although any information on the missing flight is being closely
followed by families of missing passengers and international
media.
The Boeing 777-200ER, which had 239 passengers and
crew on board, disappeared off civilian radars on March 8 while
on a scheduled flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Relatives of those on board have accused the Malaysian
government of bungling the early phase of the search and of
keeping them in the dark about the details of the incident.
The search moved to the the Straits of Malacca a week after
the disappearance after radar data confirmed that the aircraft
made a turn back. It was expanded after satellite data showed it
could have taken a course anywhere from central Asia to the
southern Indian Ocean.
Satellite data eventually showed that the aircraft flew to
the southern section of the Indian Ocean, off the coast of
western Australia, where a massive search of the waters and
underwater has still not yielded any evidence of the aircraft.
