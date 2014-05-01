UPDATE 4-Malaysia releases missing plane report, reveals confusion

* Report makes public likely flight path of missing airliner
* Outlines confusion that followed disappearance
* Ultimate fate of vanished Boeing 777 still a mystery
* Malaysia Airlines urges passengers' families to go home
By Siva Govindasamy and Tim Hepher
KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, May 1 Malaysia on Thursday
released its most comprehensive account yet of what happened to
missing Flight MH370, in a preliminary report that detailed the
route the plane probably took as it veered off course and
revealed the confusion that followed.
It showed four hours elapsed between the first sign that the
Malaysia Airlines jet had failed to report in when expected to
and the decision to mount a search operation - and that time
included lapses of communication and a false lead from the
airline itself.
The document, dated April 9, also contributed to a growing
safety debate by urging the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), the U.N. body that oversees aviation, to
consider introducing a system for tracking commercial jets.
The call comes ahead of a meeting at the Montreal-based
agency later this month to address mounting pressure for
improvements to fill communications blind spots over the world's
oceans, but until now regulators have said such systems still
need to be proven despite lobbying by the satellite industry.
The Malaysian government and military have come under
intense criticism for their handling of events on and after
March 8, when the Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing disappeared with 239 passengers and crew on board.
Although the preliminary report issued by the Ministry of
Transport leaves many key questions about what happened nearly
eight weeks ago unanswered, and is not intended to resolve
speculation about the cause, Malaysia may be hoping it sets the
record straight on at least some of the contentious issues.
The fate of Flight MH370 remains a mystery despite the
biggest search operation in commercial aviation history, and
relatives of the passengers on board are desperate for
confirmation of what happened to their loved ones.
Boeing, the manufacturer of the 777 aircraft, will
also be keen to learn exactly what caused the plane to veer
sharply off course and disappear from sight, and in particular
whether it was mechanical failure or human intervention.
While not ruling out technical faults, a parallel Malaysian
police investigation has so far focused on the pilots amid signs
that the aircraft followed a twisting and deliberate course for
at least the first hour of its journey off course.
THAILAND AND INDONESIA
The report confirmed that military radar tracked a plane as
it turned in a westerly direction across the Malaysian Peninsula
on the morning of March 8, and said the radar operator took no
further action because the aircraft was deemed "friendly".
In an accompanying statement, Defence and Acting Transport
Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the military data was played
back that morning and after he and Prime Minister Najib Razak
were informed of the possible turnback, military ships and an
aircraft were sent to look for MH370 in the Straits of Malacca.
The report also described what appeared to be frantic
attempts to trace the aircraft, with air traffic control in
Kuala Lumpur contacting counterparts in Singapore, Hong Kong and
Phnom Penh, Cambodia, when something appeared to have gone awry.
Kuala Lumpur was initially informed of a problem when air
traffic controllers in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, who were meant
to take over monitoring MH370 around the time the plane
disappeared, said they had not heard from its pilots.
They told their Malaysian counterparts the "radar blip" had
disappeared at a navigation point called BITOD about half way
between Malaysia and Vietnam. Investigators suspect the
aircraft's radar transponder was turned off at about that time.
The airline at first wrongly told controllers the jet was
over Cambodia and later that it had passed over Vietnam, but
this turned out to be a projection rather than real information.
Released to the public for the first time were recordings of
conversations between the cockpit of MH370 and Kuala Lumpur air
traffic control and maps showing MH370's probable flight path.
The pilot recordings, ending with a deadpan "good night" and
the call sign, begin with the first contact on the ground and
appear business-like, without any obvious signs of stress.
According to the maps, MH370 turned back from the South
China Sea, cut across the southernmost tip of Thailand near the
border with the Malaysian state of Kelantan and then flew across
the Malaysian Peninsula.
It made a turn to the west in the Straits of Malacca near
Penang and flew beyond the limits of Malaysian military radar.
ELECTRONIC HANDSHAKES
From this point, investigators have had to rely on an
estimated course based on electronic handshakes picked up by a
UK satellite, which came to light days after the disappearance.
After leaving Malaysian military radar coverage,
investigators believe MH370 turned south and flew over the
northern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra Island before heading for
the southern reaches of the Indian Ocean off Australia's western
coast, where a massive underwater search is now concentrated.
The course, contradicting reports the plane skirted round
Indonesian airspace, raises potentially awkward questions over
why Indonesia did not identify the aircraft on its own radar.
Sensitivities over the sharing of data have been a recurring
theme in the search for the jet, according to people involved.
The report identified three areas in the southern Indian
Ocean where they can say with different levels of certainty that
the jet crashed, but although searchers identified pings from
its black boxes a thorough seabed search has been fruitless.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said that the
seabed search over a wider area could take 6-8 months, but some
experts say it could take even longer, possibly years.
Fuelling the debate over tracking, Malaysia's Transport
Ministry pointed to the disappearance of Flight MH370 and Air
France Flight AF447 in 2009 as evidence that a system for
real-time tracking would help to locate missing aircraft more
easily.
Details of the initial findings including the audio tapes
were shared before the report's publication with mainly Chinese
relatives who have protested about Malaysia Airlines' handling
of the case, in particular the use of text messages to inform
some relatives when the aircraft was deemed to have crashed.
The airline urged families who have remained in Kuala Lumpur
to return home, saying they would be kept informed, and pledged
to pay early compensation to those who qualified. Such payments
would not affect their rights to claim additional compensation.
(Writing by Mike Collett-White and Tim Hepher; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)