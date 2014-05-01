CORRECTED-Malaysia recommends introduction of real-time aircraft tracking

(Corrects last word in name of U.N. body to organization, not
authority)
KUALA LUMPUR May 1 Malaysia's Transport
Ministry is recommending that the International Civil Aviation
Organization, the U.N. body that oversees global aviation,
examines the safety benefits of introducing a standard for
real-time tracking of commercial air transport aircraft.
In a report dated April 9 but released on Thursday, the
ministry pointed to the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines
Flight MH370 and Air France flight AF447 in 2009 as evidence
that such real-time tracking would help to better track
aircraft.
"There have now been two occasions during the last five
years when large commercial air transport aircraft have gone
missing and their last position was not accurately known. This
uncertainty resulted in significant difficulty in locating the
aircraft in a timely manner," the ministry said.
The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777-200ER disappeared while on
a scheduled flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on 8 March. The
search for the aircraft, which had 239 passengers and crew on
board, initially took place in the South China Sea and the
Straits of Malacca. It moved to the Indian Ocean only about
three weeks after the disappearance as a result of new satellite
data.
