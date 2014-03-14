Rolls-Royce concurs with Malaysia on missing jet's engine data

LONDON, March 14 Rolls-Royce said on Friday it concurred with denials from the Malaysian government that reports a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet may have flown on for hours after it vanished from radar screens were not true.

The Wall Street Journal said U.S. aviation investigators and national security officials believed the plane flew for a total of five hours, based on data automatically downloaded and sent to the ground from the Boeing 777's engines as part of a standard monitoring programme. ()

Malaysian Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Thursday that the reports were not true.

"Rolls-Royce concurs with the statement made on Thursday, 13 March by Malaysia's Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein regarding engine health monitoring data received from the aircraft," a spokeswoman for the company said.

"Rolls-Royce continues to provide its full support to the authorities and Malaysia Airlines."